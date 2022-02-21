South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I received the Pfizer jab, can I get a booster shot of the J&J vaccine?

21 February 2022 - 07:15
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer and J&J vaccine boosters for South Africans older than 18 in December last year. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

People who are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can from this week recieve a Pfizer or J&J booster shot.

In a statement from the director general of health Dr. Sandile Buthelezi, it was confirmed that from Monday, February 21,  those over 18 who recieved a J&J vaccine "will be eligible to recieve a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine after an interval of two months (60 days).

From Wednesday, February 23, those over 18 who recieved two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be eligible to recieve a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of the J&J vaccine. This booster can be given after three months (90 days) after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The interval between doses of the vaccine have also changed. You can now get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after 21 days (reduced from 42 days). The interval between the second dose and booster shot was also reduced from 180 days).

"The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability. If both vaccines are available, homologous boosting (same booster as the initial vaccine)  should be preferred, unless the vaccinee requests to recieve a heterologous booster dose (different booster to the initial vaccine) or has a history of experiencing an adverse event following immunisation," the directive read.

Booster shots have been available since Sahpra approved their administration in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said while most severe Covid-19 infections are among unvaccinated individuals, vaccines can become less effective over time.

“Emerging data consistently show a decline in vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV2 infection and Covid-19 with time and a more significant decline in older adults. This evidence is mostly based on observational studies that may be subject to confounding factors,” said the WHO. 

