I want to get vaccinated but scared of developing myocarditis, should I still get the jab?

Young males who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a significantly reduced risk of falling ill from myocarditis and pericarditis compared to unvaccinated individuals, according to the Department of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The department describes myocarditis as a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart.

“Acute myocarditis usually resolves on its own in a few days and can be treated with medications, supportive therapy and rest.

“The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from primary Covid-19 infection itself occurs at a rate of up to 450 cases per million in young males. According to the Comirnaty Pfizer package insert, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Pfizer is 1.6 people per million,” said the department.