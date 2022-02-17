South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I want to get vaccinated but scared of developing myocarditis, should I still get the jab?

17 February 2022 - 07:05
The risk of myocarditis is lower among vaccinated individuals.
BENEFITS VS RISKS The risk of myocarditis is lower among vaccinated individuals.
Image: 123rf/seventyfour74

Young males who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a significantly reduced risk of falling ill from myocarditis and pericarditis compared to unvaccinated individuals, according to the Department of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The department describes myocarditis as a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart. 

“Acute myocarditis usually resolves on its own in a few days and can be treated with medications, supportive therapy and rest.

“The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from primary Covid-19 infection itself occurs at a rate of up to 450 cases per million in young males. According to the Comirnaty Pfizer package insert, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Pfizer is 1.6 people per million,” said the department.

The WHO says cases of these conditions have been observed among young males after receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. 

The conditions are often mild and can resolve in a matter of days with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. 

Concerns around these conditions were raised last year after the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged between 12 and 17 years.

It told TimesLIVE in October that few cases of myocarditis and pericarditis among males were reported after vaccination. 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can I get Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool?

The World Health Organization says there is little chance of you getting Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool because the Covid-19 virus does not ...
News
2 days ago

Regulations have been eased, how can I minimise the risk of infection when I’m in public?

The NICD says observing non-pharmaceutical measures can help minimise or prevent infection.
News
1 day ago

Alcohol is prohibited in my religion, can I still use alcohol-based sanitisers?

The World Health Organization says alcohol-based sanitisers can be used in religions where alcohol is prohibited
News
1 week ago

Can thermal scanners pick up Covid-19?

Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have a fever but cannot detect those who are infected with Covid-19, the World Health ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  3. WATCH | We will take back the 'glory days' of SA on April 11, vow Jacob Zuma ... South Africa
  4. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa
  5. ‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...