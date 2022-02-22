South Africans enjoy peaceful nights thanks to SANDF: Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans are able to sleep peacefully at night knowing the country is protected by the SA National Defence Force, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The president delivered the keynote address at an Armed Forces Day event, in his capacity as the commander in chief of the SANDF, in Mpumalanga, Mbombela.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the worst naval tragedy in the country’s history when the troopship SS Mendi sank in the English Channel on February 21 1917.

The president lauded the performance of the military at the height of the July unrest, their assistance with the vaccination programme and enforcement of the safety regulations at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

“It is seven months since parts of SA experienced the worst unrest in our democracy’s history, leading to loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and devastation of businesses. The SANDF was there, assisting law enforcement agencies to restore order and protect key economic infrastructure.