South Africans enjoy peaceful nights thanks to SANDF: Cyril Ramaphosa

The president delivered the keynote address at the annual Armed Forces Day in his capacity as the commander in chief of the SANDF

22 February 2022 - 07:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded SANDF for protecting South Africans.
Image: Leila Dougan

South Africans are able to sleep peacefully at night knowing the country is protected by the SA National Defence Force, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The president delivered the keynote address at an Armed Forces Day event, in his capacity as the commander in chief of the SANDF, in Mpumalanga, Mbombela.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the worst naval tragedy in the country’s history when the troopship SS Mendi sank in the English Channel on February 21 1917. 

The president lauded the performance of the military at the height of the July unrest, their assistance with the vaccination programme and enforcement of the safety regulations at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago. 

It is seven months since parts of SA experienced the worst unrest in our democracy’s history, leading to loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and devastation of businesses. The SANDF was there, assisting law enforcement agencies to restore order and protect key economic infrastructure.

RECORDED | Military hosts 2022 Armed Forces Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the annual Armed Forces Day in Mbombela in Mpumalanga today.
1 day ago

The president said the military risk their own lives to ensure stability within and outside SA’s borders. 

“It is heroes in uniform — fallen and still standing — who make sure that South Africans are able to retire in peace at night knowing that the country is safe,” he said.

The president commended the management of the military for ensuring the SANDF carries out its mandate despite facing several challenges including working with limited resources. 

