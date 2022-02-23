As the gunfire fades in Rosettenville, residents speak out after fatal battle

Police minister Bheki Cele said weapons recovered from the scene were AK-47s with double magazines and R4 rifles.

He said they also discovered explosives and petrol.

Shezi was in Alberton where she works as a domestic worker when the incident occurred.

“It was late afternoon when I got the call. I was being taken to the taxi rank after work when [a neighbour] said she was with my daughter at the hospital after a shooting,” she said.

She said she started running to the hospital after being dropped off.

“I kept falling down. I was in a panic.

“I no longer feel safe here. I called around in Alberton to see if there was space [to move],” she said.

Shezi said she had a feeling something bad was going to happen after a strange occurrence on Friday.

“I got home and the parking [courtyard area] was full of high-end cars. I kept peeping out the window to see what was going on.

“Something was wrong and I was praying. There were new cars and I was wondering where they got the cars from.”

She said the cars arrived around midday and left about 5pm.

She didn’t know the men involved in the shoot-out, despite moving in a year ago.

She said she did not expect anything like what happened on Monday.

“It’s shocking. You realise you don’t know the people you are living with.

“On Sunday I told [my daughter] if anything happened she must sit on the floor at the end of the bed. That’s where she went when the shooting started.”

Once police entered the compound a neighbour told them about Shezi’s daughter and they extracted her and and sent her to the hospital.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said her daughter was traumatised after the pair had to duck for cover.