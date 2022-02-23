Police probe under way after baby found abandoned outside parliament
Western Cape police are investigating a concealment of birth case after the body of a newborn baby was discovered outside parliament on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said a passer-by found the infant in Plein Street shortly after 9am.
No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
“A concealment of birth case was registered. The investigation into the matter continues,” said Twigg.
The incident comes two days after an off-duty police officer from the Johannesburg metropolitan police found a young boy who was allegedly dumped by a woman driving a white VW Polo.
Officer Sithembile Malgas found the boy, estimated to be two to three years old, in Noordwyk, Midrand, on Sunday afternoon.
Malgas was alerted by members of the public while off-duty.
“It is alleged by a witness that an unknown woman driving a white Volkswagen Polo with a male and a female passenger abandoned the boy, who is between two and three years old, and drove off,” said Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
Malgas and the witness took the child to the Midrand police station. He was to be taken to a place of safety. A case of child neglect was opened for investigation.
TimesLIVE
