South Africa

Police probe under way after baby found abandoned outside parliament

23 February 2022 - 15:03
A newborn baby was found abandoned outside parliament on Wednesday. Stock photo.
A newborn baby was found abandoned outside parliament on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

Western Cape police are investigating a concealment of birth case after the body of a newborn baby was discovered outside parliament on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said a passer-by found the infant in Plein Street shortly after 9am.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

“A concealment of birth case was registered. The investigation into the matter continues,” said Twigg.

VW driver 'abandons' toddler in Midrand

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
News
2 days ago

The incident comes two days after an off-duty police officer from the Johannesburg metropolitan police found a young boy who was allegedly dumped by a woman driving a white VW Polo.

Officer Sithembile Malgas found the boy, estimated to be two to three years old, in Noordwyk, Midrand, on Sunday afternoon.

Malgas was alerted by members of the public while off-duty.

“It is alleged by a witness that an unknown woman driving a white Volkswagen Polo with a male and a female passenger abandoned the boy, who is between two and three years old, and drove off,” said Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Malgas and the witness took the child to the Midrand police station. He was to be taken to a place of safety. A case of child neglect was opened for investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New mothers exploited by firms misusing science to drive over-consumption of formula milk: report

A groundbreaking report made public on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation and UN Children’s Fund reveals how the aggressive marketing of ...
News
4 hours ago

Durban mother dies two days after children’s funeral service

A 38-year-old mother of five, who was shot six times in her Welbedacht East home, died in hospital on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Why I left my newborn baby for dead: young mother 'lost her mind' after rape

"I never wanted a baby. I was focused on helping my mom because she was having it tough," a woman from Mpumalanga told TimesLIVE.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  2. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  3. Durban mother dies two days after children’s funeral service South Africa
  4. Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents: 'Let's stop fighting against ourselves' South Africa
  5. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...