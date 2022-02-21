South Africa

VW driver 'abandons' toddler in Midrand

21 February 2022 - 06:54 By TimesLIVE
Anyone with information about this toddler is asked to contact the police.
Image: JMPD

A young boy was abandoned in Noordwyk, Midrand, on Sunday afternoon, the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) said.

JMPD officer Sithembile Malgas was alerted by members of the public while off-duty and at home.

“It is alleged by a witness that an unknown woman driving a white Volkswagen Polo with a male and a female passenger abandoned the boy, who is between two and three years old, and drove off,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“Unfortunately no one was able to get the vehicle’s registration plate.”

Malgas and the witness took the child to the Midrand police station. He was to be taken to a place of safety.

A case of child neglect has been opened for further investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the abandonment of the child is requested to contact the national Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or report the matter at Midrand police station.

