WATCH | Julius Malema’s previous calls for action against CIT heists

The EFF has shared video clips of party leader Julius Malema calling on government to respond to the rise in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, warning police and members of the military are also behind the criminal operations.

Both clips are from state of the nation address debates, with the most recent this year’s debate which took place in the Cape Town City Hall.

The EFF called Malema “a lone voice calling for a firm hand against criminals who operate CIT heists”.

In one clip, Malema can be heard addressing a degeneration in crime levels, with a particular emphasis on “uncontrollable” CIT heists.

Malema blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for treating criminals with kid gloves. He also lamented the killing of “honourable and innocent security personnel” during heists.

“The Hawks are participating in CIT heists. Army people are also found in that. There is a general degeneration under your leadership. CIT heists are uncontrollable because you are weak, you are not firm and criminals don’t like weak people,” said Malema.