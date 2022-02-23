WATCH | Julius Malema’s previous calls for action against CIT heists
The EFF has shared video clips of party leader Julius Malema calling on government to respond to the rise in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, warning police and members of the military are also behind the criminal operations.
Both clips are from state of the nation address debates, with the most recent this year’s debate which took place in the Cape Town City Hall.
The EFF called Malema “a lone voice calling for a firm hand against criminals who operate CIT heists”.
In one clip, Malema can be heard addressing a degeneration in crime levels, with a particular emphasis on “uncontrollable” CIT heists.
Malema blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for treating criminals with kid gloves. He also lamented the killing of “honourable and innocent security personnel” during heists.
“The Hawks are participating in CIT heists. Army people are also found in that. There is a general degeneration under your leadership. CIT heists are uncontrollable because you are weak, you are not firm and criminals don’t like weak people,” said Malema.
[Must Watch 🎥] The Commander in Chief @Julius_S_Malema has been a lone voice calling for firm hand against criminals who operate Cash-In-Transit Heists— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 22, 2022
We long saw that this government is not feared by criminals because criminals identify cowards easily pic.twitter.com/EJZFbMUTte
Two weeks ago, Malema told MPs in Cape Town’s city hall that the rise in violent crimes such as CIT heists could be solved through stern government action.
Malema said the security cluster should use its resources to detect and prevent these incidents.
“CIT heists are at a high level but not because they cannot be fought. There was one December when police minister Bheki Cele fought criminals to the point where there were zero incidents. We can’t say the same today. What is worse, we have police and soldiers committing CIT heists, which is a clear sign of a rotten security cluster,” said Malema.
A full clip of his debate can be seen here.
[Must Watch 🎥] SONA after SONA, the CIC @Julius_S_Malema has been warning Ramaphosa that Police and members of the SANDF are involved in Cash-in-Transit Heists— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 22, 2022
Not once has he addressed it in his tenure. It took the loss of life of innocent police for people to notice pic.twitter.com/TBlvJGCukK
South Africans watched in shock on Monday as a shoot-out between police and criminals allegedly planning a CIT heist broke out in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.
The Independent Police Directorate (Ipid) released its first report on Tuesday which revealed a former military officer was among eight suspected robbers who died when police opened fire on them. Ten suspects were arrested.
Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said police received a tip-off about a group who were planning to commit a CIT heist in Johannesburg.
She said the information pointed them to a safe house at 50 Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville, where suspects had met to finalise their plan.
Langa said police were in a helicopter that hovered over the property while others were on the ground.
“When the suspects noticed the chopper they started shooting at it, and police in the chopper retaliated by shooting back.
“The members on the ground joined in and suspects continued shooting at police officers. The suspects tried to escape from the safe house, some on foot, some in their vehicles while others jumped over walls into neighbouring houses,” said Langa.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.