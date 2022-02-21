RATE IT: From township economies to service delivery — 5 important points from David Makhura’s Sopa

Service delivery, unemployment and developing township economies were some of the talking points that featured prominently in Gauteng premier David Makhura’s state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday.

Makhura said efforts to ensure the smooth running of programmes, including the promotion of urban agriculture and passing the township economy bill, were already under way.

His address comes almost two weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address (Sona) and outlined plans for the year ahead.

The premier said the provincial government will work collaboratively with the national and local governments to champion service delivery.

Here are five talking points from the premier’s address:

SERVICE DELIVERY

Makhura said the provincial government is working in “emergency mode” to address service delivery in all communities.

“As we make the economy and jobs the centre stage and number one priority over the next two years, we will also work closely with national government and our municipalities to focus on service delivery and improve infrastructure.”

The premier said the crisis of homelessness was exposed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.