Covid-19: SA records 2,111 cases, 127 deaths in the past 24 hours

SA recorded 2,111 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

This means there have been 3,669,671 total confirmed cases across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.

Of the new cases, 778 were in Gauteng, while the Western Cape was the only other province to pass the 500 mark, with 510 infections in the past day. KwaZulu-Natal was third worst-hit, with 349 cases in the past 24 hours.