Plane crashes near Lanseria International Airport

A pilot had a lucky escape on Friday after a light aircraft crashed near Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded just after 10am and found the wreckage of the small aircraft in a field.

“The pilot and only occupant was found on the scene and treated for moderate injuries,” said the service.

Emer-G-Med said investigations will be conducted by aviation authorities.

TimesLIVE