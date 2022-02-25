South Africa

Plane crashes near Lanseria International Airport

25 February 2022 - 10:43 By TimesLIVE
This light aircraft crashed near Lanseria International Airport on Friday morning.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A pilot had a lucky escape on Friday after a light aircraft crashed near Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded just after 10am and found the wreckage of the small aircraft in a field.

“The pilot and only occupant was found on the scene and treated for moderate injuries,” said the service.

Emer-G-Med said investigations will be conducted by aviation authorities.

TimesLIVE

