Thuli Madonsela on tackling corruption: 'Part of the solution is not electing a corrupt person'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says strict punishment is the solution to deal with corrupt individuals.

Madonsela this week shared her views on what should happen to people found guilty of stealing from taxpayers.

Speaking on Debating Africa, Madonsela said corrupt individuals should face the consequences of their wrongdoing.

“Having stricter punishment for people who are corrupt is part of the solution. But it's like crime, where often people say they want the death penalty.

“The problem is if the rest of the system is working, you will have the death penalty but nobody to be hanged, and therefore you need to improve the accountability system.”

Madonsela said no exceptions should be made in holding corrupt individuals accountable.

“I think the weapon we are not using enough is the weapon of not electing the corrupt. Most of the time we know that this person has stolen money from government, but they make us big promises and we put them in power. So part of the solution is making sure we don't elect a corrupt person.”