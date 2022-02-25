South Africa

Thuli Madonsela on tackling corruption: 'Part of the solution is not electing a corrupt person'

25 February 2022 - 11:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says no exceptions should be made in holding corrupt individuals accountable. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says no exceptions should be made in holding corrupt individuals accountable. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says strict punishment is the solution to deal with corrupt individuals. 

Madonsela this week shared her views on what should happen to people found guilty of stealing from taxpayers. 

Speaking on Debating Africa, Madonsela said corrupt individuals should face the consequences of their wrongdoing.  

“Having stricter punishment for people who are corrupt is part of the solution. But it's like crime, where often people say they want the death penalty.

“The problem is if the rest of the system is working, you will have the death penalty but nobody to be hanged, and therefore you need to improve the accountability system.” 

Madonsela said no exceptions should be made in holding corrupt individuals accountable. 

“I think the weapon we are not using enough is the weapon of not electing the corrupt. Most of the time we know that this person has stolen money from government, but they make us big promises and we put them in power. So part of the solution is making sure we don't elect a corrupt person.”

Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to cold cases

"Every year that passes the trail is eroded because records are not kept forever," says Thuli Madonsela.
News
3 weeks ago

Madonsela has been vocal about tackling corruption in SA, calling it the greatest violation of social justice.

She told 702 that corruption not only creates an uneven playing field, but also "steals resources meant to address the legacy of colonialism, apartheid, patriarchy and other injustices in the past.”

Previously, Madonsela urged South Africans to not wait for corrupt leaders to be found guilty in a court of law to remove them from power.

“The corrupt are mobilising for the support of the people from whom they have stolen.”

She said social justice is important if SA wanted to make progress in the fight against corruption.

“If we want SA to do better using the opportunities presented by Covid-19 we will have to do better on three fronts — social justice, ethical governance and rule of law,” she said.

“We have to stop saying we are going to deal with people and remove them from power once they have been found guilty in a criminal court. We have to remove them when they are unethical, because that’s what the constitution says.”

READ MORE

Madonsela: ‘The most unforgiving people I know are among those who call themselves Christian’

The former public protector says courage is not about "hitting others hard" but engaging with those with whom you disagree.
News
3 weeks ago

Madonsela rubbishes claims basic income grant will prevent job creation

"There’s no way a basic income grant, which is not even pitched at the poverty level, could prevent job creation. Pay the grant," said Thuli ...
News
4 weeks ago

‘We need constitutional literacy and accountability’ - Thuli Madonsela calls for protection of the constitution

Taking to social media, Madonsela said there is a need to “protect the constitution” by delivering on its commitments.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores South Africa
  3. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa
  4. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa
  5. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...