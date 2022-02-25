Soccer

Percy Tau named in Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly squad to face Sundowns

25 February 2022 - 10:50 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau has been named in Al Ahly's squad to meet Mamelodi Sundowns.
Percy Tau has been named in Al Ahly's squad to meet Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Tnani Badreddine ATPImages/Getty Images

Percy Tau has been named in Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's 22-man squad to go into a closed camp ahead of their big Caf Champions League Group A clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

The South African missed the Fifa Club World Cup, where Ahly earned a second successive bronze with a 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the playoff match, with a muscle injury.

Tau was injured in a defeat against Smouha in the new Egyptian League Cup where he was a star in a largely second-string Ahly depleted by their international stars reaching the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion player is in line to play his first match against the team where he made his name, Sundowns.

Tau had been left out of the squad for Ahly's Premier League clash against Misr Lel Makkasa at Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night, either because he was not quite match ready, or was kept as a secret weapon against Sundowns.

Ahly warmed up for Downs in ominous fashion in the match at their Al Salam Stadium home ground, dismissing 14th-placed Misr 4-0.

Luis Miquissone, Mosimane's Mozambican signing who has battled to convince at his new home, scored a brace in the 13th and 15th minutes to set up the victory. The winger is also in the squad to meet Sundowns, whose coaches are sure to have paid close attention to Ahly's midweek clash.

Sundowns have spent the week in Cairo, having been held to a 0-0 Group A draw at Al Salam Stadium by Sudanese outfit Al-Merrikh on Saturday.

Tau travelled to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates with Ahly for the Club World Cup even though he was not fit to play.

“Before the first game I could see him there in the corner, demotivated, and I said to him, 'I know you came [to Ahly] for this, to play in the World Cup'," Mosimane said.

“I was very disappointed he could not play at the World Cup because I know Percy. That's his space, his opportunity to dance and show the world he could have played at Brighton, and should have been given a chance there.

“But I said to him, 'OK, help us in the Champions League'.”

Tau's return is also good news for Bafana Bafana as he will be available for the friendly against world champions France in Paris in the Fifa International window from March 21 to 30.

Ahly’s 22-man squad to meet Sundowns: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Moustafa Shobeir, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mahmoud Wahid, Mohamed Hany, Karim Fouad, Ali Maaloul, Hamdy Fathy, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Soulia, Mohamed Magdy “Afsha”, Mohamed Mahmoud, Taher Mohamed Taher, Ahmed Abdelkader, Hussein El Shahat, Percy Tau, Luis Miquissone, Hossam Hassan, Mohamed Sherif

READ MORE

‘We are prepared’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Al Ahly clash

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are ready for the crunch Caf Champions League group stages match against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at the Cairo ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Al Ahly want fans in their stadium for big Group A match against Sundowns

In a measure of how seriously Al Ahly are taking their Caf Champions League Group A matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns, the club are requesting ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mokwena on Downs’ tricky group: ‘We can never make the mistake of focusing all our attention on Al Ahly’

Mamelodi Sundowns' games against Group A's stubborn Sudanese duo may be even more important in terms of reaching the next round of the Caf Champions ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mosimane ‘not worried’ about more disgraceful scenes with Sundowns fans

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his only focus is on what happens on the field when his team meet Mamelodi Sundowns again in the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr responds to criticism of coach Baxter preferring players over 30 at ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs announce new sleeve sponsorship Soccer
  3. Agent: Sithebe at least still allowed to train with McCarthy's AmaZulu squad Soccer
  4. Chiefs confident of winning Covid-19 case against PSL, says Jessica Motaung Soccer
  5. ‘We are prepared’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Al Ahly clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...