We’ve got this licked: Insurer barks back at complaint about TV ad

A viewer was so alarmed when a dog licked its owner's face in a pet insurer's TV ad that she complained to the advertising regulator.

Ansje du Plessis told the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) there was “the possibility of the transfer of diseases and sickness, and even death, as the result of receiving a lick to the face by a dog”.

Children might see the Dotsure Pet Insurance ad and think it was safe to let their dogs lick their faces, she said.

Dotsure told the watchdog Du Plessis' complaint was an example of her personal dislike, claiming its ad did not depict any actual risk.

“The unscripted moment showed natural behaviour by the dog, which is not uncommon to dogs and their owners and likely occurs daily in pet households across the country,” it said.