Not fare: Airlink berated for misleading ad for 25% discount

SA's advertising watchdog has found regional airline Airlink guilty of misleading advertising after a consumer complaint over a special offer launched by the carrier in July.

The airline offered a 25% discount “on all flights” on July 27 and 28 in its "#ChristmasinJuly” promotion.

After trying to book the special fare online on July 27, however, Lisa Teepe discovered that the fares were the same and in some cases more expensive than those offered on July 26.

When Teepe called Airlink to complain, the airline said the 25% discount had already been applied to the fares displayed on its website, and that the cheaper flights had sold out.

The discount also only applied to the base fare and excluded taxes levied by all airlines on top of the base fares.

Teepe subsequently complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) and “argued that this is misleading, because there was no indication that only limited tickets would be made available at the advertised 25% discount”, the board said this week.