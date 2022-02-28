South Africa

Gauteng leads new Covid infections, SA records 2,979 patients in hospital

28 February 2022 - 07:18 By TimesLIVE
There are 2,979 Covid-19 patients being treated in public and private hospitals.
Image: 123rf/recstockfootage

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 42% of which are in Gauteng.

The Western Cape accounted for 18% of infections, KwaZulu-Natal for 16%, Mpumalanga 8% and North West 7%. Free State accounted for 5%, the Eastern Cape 3%, Limpopo 2% and Northern Cape 1%.

Eleven people were hospitalised in the 24-hour period under review. A total of 2,979 people are receiving treatment in public and private hospitals.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the nationalhealth department, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today the department reported 38 deaths, and of these two occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,229 to date,” the NICD said on Sunday evening.

TimesLIVE

