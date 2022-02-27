COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate

February 27 2022 - 07:41

UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases

The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for Covid-19 contact cases.

Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday.

"For economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been cancelled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory," it said.

-Reuters