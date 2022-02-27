COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate
February 27 2022 - 07:41
UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases
The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for Covid-19 contact cases.
Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday.
"For economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been cancelled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory," it said.
-Reuters
February 27 2022 - 06:30
Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate
A teacher at Curro has lost her high court bid to stop the independent school network from implementing a mandatory Covid vaccination policy.
Kaylee Sage de Klerk, 26, a grade 1 teacher at Curro Academy Sandown in Cape Town, applied for an urgent interdict to bar the JSE-listed company from applying the policy, which took effect on December 13.
In the second part of her application she sought an order declaring the policy “invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional”.
February 27 2022 - 06:15
Despair, anger, loss and laughter: how two years of Covid-19 affected SA
On Friday it will be two years since SA recorded its first positive laboratory test for Covid-19.
Sunday Times reporters who have covered the good, bad, ugly and funny aspects of the pandemic asked some of their sources to reflect on its legacy.
