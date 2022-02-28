‘Next thing a volcano will erupt there’ — SA reacts to Centurion tremor

Residents in Centurion and surrounding areas reacted with shock and humour after they experienced a tremor on Sunday afternoon.

The tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, hit at 1.29pm.

The Council for Geoscience records seismic events in real time, and reported Fochville in Gauteng also experienced a tremor of a magnitude of 2.5 at 7.32 pm on Sunday.

Twitter was quickly flooded with reactions from residents who shared that they felt the tremor.

“Centurion is a sinkhole waiting to happen,” said one user.

Some on Twitter said they were concerned about whether Centurion was safe after it was hit by heavy floods earlier this month and reports of sinkholes in the area.

Here’s a glimpse into the reactions: