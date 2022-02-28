Will sanctions backfire? Should SA focus on home? — Duduzile Zuma & Maimane on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict again, predicting sanctions imposed on Russia will not last long.

Countries around the world are imposing sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, the US and the UK have imposed measures against Russia as leaders condemned the actions of President Vladimir Putin.

The SA department of international relations & co-operation called for mediation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

However, Zuma-Sambudla suggests sanctions are a futile exercise and will backfire.

“There are no sanctions imposed on Russia that will last too long. The sanctions will actually backfire.

“Russia is too big and too strategic of a country. Don’t tell me about soccer or Formula One, that’s nothing. For the sake of the European economy sanctions will be lifted,” she said.