Will sanctions backfire? Should SA focus on home? — Duduzile Zuma & Maimane on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict again, predicting sanctions imposed on Russia will not last long.
Countries around the world are imposing sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
The EU, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, the US and the UK have imposed measures against Russia as leaders condemned the actions of President Vladimir Putin.
The SA department of international relations & co-operation called for mediation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
However, Zuma-Sambudla suggests sanctions are a futile exercise and will backfire.
“There are no sanctions imposed on Russia that will last too long. The sanctions will actually backfire.
“Russia is too big and too strategic of a country. Don’t tell me about soccer or Formula One, that’s nothing. For the sake of the European economy sanctions will be lifted,” she said.
She slammed the UN, calling it “a spineless organisation”.
“I don’t know why it exists. It’s time for Africans to solve African problems. Asia to solve Asian problems. Europe to solve European problems and Americans to stay out of everyone’s business, then there will be less problems to solve.”
Zuma-Sambudla, who praised Putin last week, said he was showing South Africans “how a real leader in such situations moves”.
“Please note how a real leader in such situations moves ... in silence. His only response has been his counter-sanctions. Leadership,” she said.
“One of these men at the end will apologise to the other and to the world for this little inconvenience ... and I know for sure that it won’t be Putin.”
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said condemnation must be consistent.
“As SA, we must defend democracy and stand with those fighting for freedom. In Zimbabwe the regime has oppressed its people and rigged elections. In Swaziland there is a monarch killing activists fighting for democracy. Charity begins here in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)," said Maimane.
“We must join the global community in calling for Russia to cease its military invasion of Ukraine. However we must be consistent as Africans. We can’t ignore the pain next door, the brutality next door. We can’t ignore Ethiopia, Cameroon and Uganda. Let’s be consistent always.
“We must not forget our regional obligations. We must not forget that SA foots the social and economic bill for the failure of states in Sadc. If we do not lead with courage in the region, we have no leg to stand on in the global arena.”
