Judge gives go ahead for 'undisputed successor' Prince Misuzulu to become Zulu king

The coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king of the Zulu nation can go ahead.

“He is the undisputed successor to the throne,” Pietermaritzburg high court judge Isaac Madondo said on Wednesday.

However, the judge granted an interdict preventing the execution of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, the distribution of assets among his wives and children, until the authenticity of the will has been determined by court hearing oral evidence from handwriting experts.

This application had to be launched within 15 days or the interdict would lapse.

In January Madondo heard argument in three related applications. In one, Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Zulu-Duma sought the interdict against the coronation of Prince Misuzulu, citing the “forgery” of Zwelethini’s will as the basis for this.

But the judge said the succession issue had nothing to do with the will. This was because the king, in his will, had named Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who is considered in Zulu custom to be the “great wife” because she hailed from eSwatini royalty, as his heir.