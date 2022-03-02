Multiple shootings near Durban’s Higginson highway

Paramedics responded to a multiple shooting incident near the N2 and Higginson highway in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were on the scene at the Higginson highway over the N2 bridge, which would be closed by police.

“Reports are many people have been shot,” he said.

The incident comes after another fatal shooting in the same vicinity two weeks ago.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE