Man dies after being shot multiple times in Durban CBD

A man died in hospital after he was shot multiple times in Grey Street in the Durban city centre on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the man was seated in his vehicle when he was shot by four people.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the head, chest and arm and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival. A case of murder was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation,” she said.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene to find police already in attendance.

“It is believed a male, of unknown age, had been shot multiple times. The family rushed him to hospital before medical assistance arrived.”

He said traffic was affected in the CBD as the road had been cordoned off.

TimesLIVE