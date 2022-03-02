From condemnation to resignation — What you need to know about sex-accused Albert Fritz leaving the DA

The past 24 hours have been chaotic for former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Fritz tendered his resignation on Tuesday after Western Cape premier Alan Winde removed him from his provincial cabinet. Winde made the decision after the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming against Fritz.

The allegations date back to when he was MEC of social development.

Here’s a wrap of everything that happened:

DA gives MEC 24 hours to respond

Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA federal executive, said on Tuesday the party had given Fritz 24 hours to convince it why it shouldn’t suspend him from the party and its activities after the finalisation of the investigation.

Zille said Fritz was called to present his case before the party’s Federal Legal Commission and reiterated the DA’s stance on the allegations, saying it takes them seriously and will not hesitate to take appropriate action when they are raised.