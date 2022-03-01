DA gives Albert Fritz 24 hours to talk the party out of suspending him
The DA has given fired Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz 24 hours to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from party activities.
Helen Zille, who heads the DA federal executive, said Fritz had also been referred to the federal legal commission.
The party’s moves follow a report by advocate Jennifer Williams, who was appointed by the state attorney at the request of Western Cape premier Alan Winde to investigate allegations against Fritz by four young women.
The women, who had been interns or staff members in the social development and community safety departments when Fritz was MEC, complained to Winde about alleged sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.
Williams found their allegations were probably true and said Fritz simply denied them, resorted to victimblaming and claimed there was a plot against him by his enemies in the DA.
Zille said the “necessary action” by the DA could be taken after Williams sent her report to Winde.
“The DA takes the matter of sexual impropriety, sexual abuse and sexual assault very seriously and will not hesitate to take swift and severe action when these matters arise,” she said.
“The DA is also very aware of the responsibility to protect the victims and ensure they do not suffer secondary abuse as a result of reporting allegations of abuse and assault.”
Fritz told TimesLIVE he was working on a statement which would be issued later on Tuesday.
