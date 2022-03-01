DA gives Albert Fritz 24 hours to talk the party out of suspending him

The DA has given fired Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz 24 hours to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from party activities.

Helen Zille, who heads the DA federal executive, said Fritz had also been referred to the federal legal commission.

The party’s moves follow a report by advocate Jennifer Williams, who was appointed by the state attorney at the request of Western Cape premier Alan Winde to investigate allegations against Fritz by four young women.

The women, who had been interns or staff members in the social development and community safety departments when Fritz was MEC, complained to Winde about alleged sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.