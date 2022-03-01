Axed sex-accused Albert Fritz: 'This is all very unfair'

Former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said his accusers have been permitted to hide behind the shield of anonymity and the wholly inadequate investigation while his name has been publicly besmirched.

Fritz said he is engaging with legal counsel regarding taking the final report by Jennifer Williams — the advocate who was investigating sexual misconduct allegations against him — on review before the court.

The process taken to investigate these allegations fell hopelessly short of the transparent process promised by Premier Alan Winde, he added.

These remarks came in the form of a public statement to “set the record” straight after his resignation as member of the Western Cape legislature and member of the DA. He was fired by Winde as MEC earlier on Tuesday.

Fritz said in January he met Winde who advised him that certain allegations concerning sexual harassment had been levelled against him by unnamed members of staff.

Fritz said he told Winde he would give his full co-operation during the course of the investigation and not to make contact with complainants when their names were eventually disclosed. On February 3, he was provided with a list of seven allegations made against him by Williams and was requested to respond.

“First, I denied all the allegations on the basis that the alleged misconduct simply did not take place.

“Despite being promised an objective and fair investigation my legal representatives were not present during the questioning of the complainants nor was I ever provided with a copy of their respective affidavits on which the premier based his findings,” Fritz said.

He was expected to provide detailed statements without seeing first hand what the allegations actually were and the extent thereof, he claimed.

“This is tantamount to me being guilty and having to prove my innocence without the courtesy of a complete charge sheet.”

Fritz said it was a matter of public record that Williams only consulted the complainants to the exclusion of other witnesses present during the times of the alleged misconduct.

“These other witnesses were only approached at my request.”

He claimed only one of the witnesses corroborated one of the allegations but that allegation was in any event refuted by other witnesses whom Williams interviewed. Fritz said he had asked that his legal representatives be afforded an opportunity to question the complainants as he suspected that a prima facie view would be formed by Winde, based on an inadequate investigation.

“Consequently, it is incomprehensible how the premier could reach a ‘prima facie’ view in the comfort of his sanctum while relying simply on an investigator’s interpretation of unquestioned, let alone unchallenged, and selective reports made anonymously.

“I am, however, under no illusion that Premier Winde made this decision long before today. This is evidenced by the very nature of his previous communications.”

His legal representatives have requested Winde to provide him with the report by Williams by the close of business on Tuesday.

“It is absolutely clear that the past two months' ordeal is a consequence of political orchestration to assassinate my character and ensure my departure from political and executive office.”

