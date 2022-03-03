City of Tshwane invests R134m to refurbish Wapadrand substation

The City of Tshwane is investing R134m to refurbish the troublesome Wapadrand substation.

Mayor Randall Williams launched the refurbishment project on Thursday, saying it would see the substation “rise from the ashes”.

“I am pleased to announce that the City of Tshwane is delivering on its commitments to residents in the Wapadrand area who have experienced frequent power outages.”

The city had appointed a contractor for three years, “but the plan is to build this new substation within the next 18 months and we believe it is doable”.

The substation suffered two fires which subjected communities to prolonged power outages.