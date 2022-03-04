'I couldn’t believe it': R1.8m Sportstake 13 winner to invest in kids' education

A 40-year-old man from Ermelo, Mpumalanga, who won the Sportstake 13 jackpot of more than R1.8m in a draw on Monday will carry on working and “live as normally as possible”.

Sportstake 13 is a competition run by lottery operator Ithuba where punters predict the outcome of 13 predetermined fixtures drawn from various football leagues around the world. Draws take place on Mondays and Fridays.

Ithuba said the excited man planned to continue working and live as normally as possible, while investing the win in his children’s education. As an avid sports fan, he enjoys spending time watching soccer.

On realising he had won, the man said he felt mixed emotions — shock, excitement and calm.

“I couldn’t believe it. I am still in shock, but also very excited. I was at home when I checked the results on the website, and I had kept my ticket safe in my wallet up until now,” he said.

Ithuba said the man was a regular player of other lottery games such as Lotto and PowerBall. Before winning the Sportstake 13 jackpot, the highest amount he had previously won was R512.

“This is an interestingly high jackpot for Sportstake 13, we congratulate our latest winner,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba said players who win R50,000 or more receive free financial advice and trauma counselling.

TimesLIVE