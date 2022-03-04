South Africa

'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash

04 March 2022 - 15:43 By TIMESLIVE
The woman allegedly received payments from Sassa for four children from 2002 until 2015. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/om12

A woman who allegedly duped the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) into paying her four child support grants over a period of 13 years has been arrested and charged with fraud in the Eastern Cape.

Suthukazi Buqili, 50, appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.

“It is alleged that in 2002, Buqili applied for four child birth certificates from the department of home affairs and succeeded. Then she proceeded to Sassa to apply for child support grants which were also successful,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

“She started receiving payments from Sassa for four children from 2002 until 2015. Discrepancies were suspected and a case of fraud was opened at the Madeira police station.”

The case was assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes investigation unit based in Mthatha.

“The accused was arrested and charged with fraud. It was also discovered that she allegedly applied for two identification documents using the same names, ID number but different surnames,” said Nxumalo.

Buqili appeared in court and was released on warning. She is back in court on March 22.

TimesLIVE

