South Africa

Suspected robber killed after allegedly pointing firearm at police officer

04 March 2022 - 13:15
A suspected robber was shot dead in Cape Town after allegedly pointing a firearm at a police officer.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A suspected robber was shot dead in Lansdowne, Cape Town, on Thursday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect was shot after allegedly pointing a firearm at a police officer.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating. 

“ [We] confirm that a fleeing robbery suspect was fatally wounded last night [Thursday] in Lansdowne after he pointed a firearm at a police officer,” said Swartbooi.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this suspect are under investigation by Ipid and enquiries are best addressed by their communication department.”

