South Africa

Two suspected robbers killed in attempted cash van heist in Delmas

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 February 2022 - 17:32
Police at the scene after a cash delivery vehicle was attacked on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday. Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested after the attack.
Image: SAPS

Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested in an attempted cash delivery van heist on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

“According to the police report, a cash delivery van with two security guards was attacked by a group of heavily armed suspects.

“The suspects then tried to rob the guards of cash but their efforts were futile. Police were alerted and swiftly went to the scene and upon their arrival a shoot-out ensued,” Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

Mohlala said two suspects were shot dead while two other suspects reportedly hijacked a Toyota Quantum minibus and tried to flee the scene.

Police pursued the minibus and arrested two suspects, aged 24 and 34. The rest of the suspects fled the scene.

“Police managed to recover a rifle as well as magazines, jamming devices and police hand radios,” Mohlala said.

Police also confiscated a white Porsche Cayenne and silver BMW SUV allegedly used by the suspects in the robbery.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas district court soon on charges of armed robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of explosives.

TimesLIVE

