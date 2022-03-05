South Africa

Police recover stolen cobalt hydroxide worth R6.5m in Durban warehouse

05 March 2022 - 12:00
Durban police recovered bags of cobalt hydroxide, worth millions of rand, in a warehouse in the city.
Image: SAPS

Durban police have seized cobalt worth R6.5m at a warehouse in the city.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the bags containing the powdery substance used in paints were recovered by cops from the provincial investigation unit, working with the eThekwini District task team, on Quality Street in Jacob at 9am on Thursday. Gwala said the team was following up on bags of cobalt hydroxide stolen in Gauteng.

“Police pounced on the premises to execute a search warrant. Upon searching the warehouse police found a total of 48 bags of cobalt hydroxide that were hidden,” said Gwala.

Two suspected robbers killed in attempted cash van heist in Delmas

Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested in an attempted cash delivery van heist on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
News
4 days ago

“The bags were stolen from a warehouse in Gauteng. Each bag weighed 736kg. Police arrived at the premises and seized the product which was destined to be shipped overseas tomorrow.”

Gwala said the owner positively identified the bags.

“It is alleged that on January 62, 48 bags were stolen while they were held at a warehouse in Gauteng. The stolen property was transported to Durban on January 31,” Gwala said.

“A case of theft was registered at a police station in Gauteng. The recovered cobalt hydroxide is a powdery green substance that is used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes, inks and is also used as a catalyst in the manufacture of battery electrodes. Police are still searching for the suspects.”

