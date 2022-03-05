'We know what to expect from Pirates,' says Chiefs coach Baxter ahead of Soweto derby

As Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs prepare to lock horns in the Soweto derby, Amakhosi mentor Stuart Baxter has talked about the approach that their rivals are likely to bring to the showdown.

Pirates host Chiefs in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday from 3.30pm.

With Mamelodi Sundowns being clear favourites to defend their league title, the Soweto giants will be fighting for a second spot on the log table, which comes with a privilege of playing in the Caf Champions League.

Baxter expects the Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids-led Pirates to bring their usual quick game to the clash.

“If you look at Pirates and their history, they have a certain style (of play). No matter which coach comes, no matter which player they have, they always have certain ethics that they uphold,” said Baxter ahead of the match.

“Chiefs work the same but in a different way. With them (Pirates), a coach comes in and puts in the same strategies with little tweaks, but they are the same.

“When you get to the derby, you look at your opponents and say, “Can we tweak something on the day to make us more unpleasant for the opponent?' We will try to do that,” said Baxter.

While the Briton also anticipates a huge physical battle, he insists that being strong mentally could play an even bigger role in Saturday's fixture.

“We do know that Pirates will try to play quickly, they will mix their game, and they will go behind you sometimes or play in front of you. They've really got quick players and it is usually a physical game because it’s a derby,” he said.

“The mental part is very, very important. We’ve got to keep ourselves really calm, yet aggressive. We've got to keep ourselves focused, yet spontaneous. You don’t want to get bogged down with the events.

“You still have to perform, you don’t have to be anxious, you have to be motivated and not fearful but inspired. All of those things we can work with,” said Baxter.

“You know what sort of game it’s going to be unless they throw something in, like we are planning to do. It can be a little tweak, but it may be just the team that manages their game the best on the day that will win the game.”

Amakhosi will be without three key players, Samir Nurković, Sifiso Hlanti and Cole Alexander, for the derby.