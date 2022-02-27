The cops – and gangs – behind SA's kidnapping syndicates

TimesLIVE investigation finds South African kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates emerged after gaining experience from their Mozambican counterparts

The son of a Mozambican mining magnate and his childhood friend are allegedly part of a network of wealthy Mozambicans orchestrating SA’s high-profile kidnappings, assisted by corrupt police officers and cash-in-transit robbers.



A TimesLIVE investigation has established that a central feature in SA’s major kidnapping gangs are teams of police officers from crime intelligence, the Hawks, traffic departments and flying squads who provide information, uniforms, weapons and facilitate escapes on major road networks or conduct fake roadblocks to kidnap victims...