Probe into fire at Durban port

Investigations are under way into what sparked a fire at Durban's container terminal on Saturday afternoon.

The Transnet Ports Authority (TNPA) said in a statement that the fire broke out inside a container in the stacking area of the terminal.

“Terminal management immediately activated the emergency procedure.

“The fire services arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames. The impact of the fire spread to three other containers within the stack.

“Operational activities were suspended at berths 108 and 109 until the scene was cleared. Operations will commence when TNPA fire officials declare it a safe zone.”

No employees were injured during the fire.

“Business continuity plans have been implemented and engagements are taking place with terminal customers. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigations are currently under way.”

