South Africa

Firefighters battle blaze started by an electrical spark on McGregor farm

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 March 2022 - 19:17
Frefighters at the the Cape Winelands district municipality are fighting a fire allegedly caused by sparks from electric wires on a farm outside McGregor on Wednesday afternoon.
Frefighters at the the Cape Winelands district municipality are fighting a fire allegedly caused by sparks from electric wires on a farm outside McGregor on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Piet du Plessis, Cape Winelands District Municipality Fire Services

Firefighters at the Cape winelands district municipality are fighting a blaze which started on a farm outside McGregor on Wednesday afternoon.

“The fire, which was allegedly caused by sparks from electric wires, is burning out of control. At this stage no damage to orchards has been reported but the fire is burning across natural veld,” the municipality’s fire services spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said.

She said the fire teams, assisted by two helicopters and three ground teams, are on Wednesday afternoon actively engaged in various firefighting activities, including the protection of structures.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Investigations under way after The Greenhouse bar in Sandton goes up in flames

The eatery said it is fully co-operating with authorities and is hoping to reopen soon.
News
1 day ago

Cargo ship full of luxury cars sinks off Portugal's Azores

Lamborghinis, Porsches and Bentleys among the R6.1bn worth in lost cars
Motoring
1 day ago

Rough seas delay salvage operation for burning ship carrying luxury cars

Rough waters forced authorities on Wednesday to postpone a salvage operation for a ship packed with luxury cars that has been on fire for a week in ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  4. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA