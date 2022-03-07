South Africa

KZN education department suspends Grosvenor principal amid racism allegations

07 March 2022 - 12:06 By LWAZI HLANGU
KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu meets Grosvenor Girls' High School principal Linda Jorgensen. The department has placed her on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has placed the principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations of racism. 

Last week chaos ensued at the school when education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited and some parents and EFF supporters claimed they were not given a chance to engage him about allegations of racism.

The department said on Monday it was acting on the recommendations of an independent panel announced last week by Mshengu to investigate the allegations about the Bluff-based school.

“The panel is led by Vusi Khuzwayo (SC) and is supported by advocate Makhosini Nkosi, who is an evidence leader, Dr Nontobeko Buthelezi, an educational psychologist, Jacqueline Pretorius-Bishop and the secretariat that is provided by SD Moloi and Associates.”

Mshengu said the panel would be given 21 days to complete its investigation to prevent the mistake of “shortcuts” during a 2019 probe when the school faced similar issues. 

Principal Linda Jorgensen was named by parents and pupils in last week's emotionally-charged meeting.

One pupil could not hold back her tears when she narrated how the principal allegedly “enabled racism” after she had a fight with a fellow pupil.

Parents also alleged that the principal called the girls names.

“The panel has been at work and in consultation with the department over the weekend. Upon looking at the correspondence submitted to it by the department, the panel deemed it fit to recommend the suspension of the principal to facilitate an investigation that will not be marred by difficulties for those who will voluntarily give evidence.”

The department said it would allow parents and current and former pupils to submit information related to the allegations against the school.

TimesLIVE

