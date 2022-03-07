Soccer

Dylan Kerr bemoans indecision in final third as Swallows battle to take flight

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
07 March 2022 - 12:02
Swallows coach Dylan Kerr says his team create good opportunities to score goals but indecision is holding them back.
Swallows coach Dylan Kerr says his team create good opportunities to score goals but indecision is holding them back.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Dylan Kerr says indecisiveness from his players has been the story of their lives after Swallows dished out another dominant display but failed to take maximum points in their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Royal AM in Chatsworth on Sunday.

Kerr says the 14th-placed Birds' impotency in front of goals has let them down as they have battled to earn results that can lift them from relegation danger.

Swallows created the better chances, had more shots at goal, enjoyed a lion’s share of possession and played the last 20 minutes with a numerical advantage but ended on the losing side as veteran Elias Pelembe’s last-minute stunner cut like a knife into their belly to hand Royal their three points.

“To concede a goal like that right at the death is heartbreaking for the efforts that the players have put in today,” Kerr said.

“I’m frustrated, devastated and upset for the players after a very good performance.

“We were unlucky and we didn’t deserve that but at the end of the day it is the story of our lives.

“We dominate teams and teams play counterattacking football against us. We create all the chances that we create and get into in good positions to score goals, but we don’t.

Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second

Veteran Elias Pelembe showed his class and repaid the faith shown in him by chair Shauwn Mkhize and coach John Maduka, scoring a goal of the highest ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“We get so well into areas where we can get behind defenders and it worked today especially in the first half, but [with] that final decision, that final pass and that final run in and around the box we never seem to pick a white shirt out.

“We’ve done it against Cape Town City [lost 2-1] where we should have gone 5-0 up in the first half, against Stellenbosch [1-1] where we should have had four goals in the first half and we did it against Orlando Pirates [1-1] where we could have had four, but we are not putting the ball in the back of the net.”

The defeat left Swallows in a tight spot of bother as they sit just a point ahead of TS Galaxy in 15th and bottom club Baroka.

Swallows have won just twice in their last 10 matches Kerr has overseen since joining the Birds, losing four and drawing four and scoring a paltry six goals.

Kerr feels his team could have accumulated more points had it not been for indecision in front of goal.

“It’s 10 games now since I have been here and we have done it all the time. If I didn’t do what I do in training then the finger points at me and I am accountable for that, but we do it every day.

‘I am very angry’ – Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams PSL for alleged failed meeting

Hugo Broos has launched an astonishing broadside at the Premier Soccer League for allegedly failing to set up a meeting between the Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
2 days ago

“I am pedantic with it because to win games you need to score goals.

“There are opportunities we got behind, we got wide, got crosses, free-kicks, corners and we didn’t have someone brave enough to put in a header, brave enough to put their body on the line and say, 'Well I am going to score this goal.' It is very frustrating.”

Kerr said he is baffled at how his players are able to score goals during training sessions but struggle on match day.

The Briton said Swallows did their homework on John Maduka’s AM and worked on getting behind their defence.

He said he may deploy the same strategy when the two teams meet again in Dobsonville in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup on Friday night.

MORE:

Safpu joins soccer fans' protest before Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has thrown its weight behind a planned protest by fans to put pressure on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mathoho's header wins the Soweto derby for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have injected some faint hope to the claim by their coach Stuart Baxter that they can still catch up to runaway Mamelodi Sundowns in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Baxter refuses to throw in towel in the Premiership title race

In spite of some colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) conceding that Sundowns have virtually wrapped up the league title race, Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
3 days ago

MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM

Royal AM owner Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has shed light on the new administrative role given to her football-mad son, Andile Mpisane, by the club.
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi: 'Unfair' to blame Zwane for missed penalty

Themba Zwane has been Mamelodi Sundowns' most reliable penalty-taker, and the DStv Premiership leaders cannot lay the blame for a second defeat of ...
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer
  3. WATCH | Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of ... Soccer
  4. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations