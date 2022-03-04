Pinetown teen fighting for his life after stabbing incident
04 March 2022 - 17:39
A 15-year old Pinetown boy is fighting for his life after a stabbing incident outside his school.
Emer-G-Med Paramedics' Kyle van Reenen said emergency staff responded to reports of a stabbing outside a school in the Ashley area of Pinetown, west of Durban, on Friday.
“On arrival on scene a 15-year-old male was found to have sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was in a critical condition.”
Van Reenen said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him, before he was placed on a mechanical ventilator to assist him to breathe, and transported to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
