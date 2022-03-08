South Africa

SA records zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24-48 hours: NICD

08 March 2022 - 18:20 By TimesLIVE
There were 1,436 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past day. File image.
Image: 123RF/pitinan

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded in SA in the past 24 to 48 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This was based on the latest national health department data, the institute said.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today the department reports 16 deaths and of these,  none occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

“This brings the total fatalities to 99,625 to date,” the NICD said in its latest statistical release.

The NICD said there were 1,436 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past day, taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,686,556 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of these new cases, 505 were in Gauteng, 334 in the Western Cape and 257 in KwaZulu-Natal.

There were also 46 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning there are  2,478 people being treated in hospital for complication related to Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

