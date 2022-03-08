'Stop bullying, it's horrible': Grade 4 pupil plans roadshows after writing book

Ten-year-old Siyavuya Mabece’s message is clear: enough — stop bullying!

This message is the title of her recently launched book she penned with the help of her parents Zwelakhe and Ncebakazi Mabece, with coach Ondiswa Mbuka-Nkosi.

“I wrote the book because bullying is a big problem. It’s a social topic locally and globally,” said the bubbly King’s College grade 4 pupil.

“Another reason for writing the book is that kids end up killing themselves and it is horrible.”

While she has never been bullied herself, Siyavuya says she has heard sad stories of other children being bullied. Her mother expanded on this: “Siya happened to see a clip of a fight between two girls at a school. She said, 'Mommy, I want to do something about bullying.' She asked if she could write a book.

“Immediately I acted on that request. I am that parent who encourages a child when they have a vision.