Health and education take biggest slices of Eastern Cape budget

The Eastern Cape’s health and education departments will receive the lion’s share of the provincial government’s R87.8bn 2022/2023 budget.

This was revealed by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Tuesday when he delivered his budget speech at the Bhisho legislature.

The education department is to receive R38bn, while the health department will get R27bn.

“The 2022 medium-term main policy priorities are economic recovery and fiscal consolidation, as we tread these uncharted territories,” Mvoko said.

“This budget is characterised with budget reprioritisation, balancing the liquidity of the provincial revenue fund. This means we cannot do everything we want at the same time.”

The budget comes amid a 1.8% contraction in the province’s GDP in the last quarter of 2021.