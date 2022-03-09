Soccer

Pitso’s Ahly boosted by big win hours before leaving to meet Sundowns

09 March 2022 - 11:37 By Marc Strydom
Al Ahly player Amr El Solia, centre, celebrates a goal in their Egyptian Premier League win against Pyramids FC at Al SAlam Stadium in Cairo on March 8 2022.
Al Ahly player Amr El Solia, centre, celebrates a goal in their Egyptian Premier League win against Pyramids FC at Al SAlam Stadium in Cairo on March 8 2022.
Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Al Ahly left for SA in the early hours of Wednesday morning for their Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns brimming with confidence from a big 3-0 Egyptian Premier League win against Pyramids FC on Tuesday night.

That result, the finality after protracted negotiations for coach Pitso Mosimane to sign a two-year extension to his contract, and the motivation of revenge from their 1-0 defeat to Downs in Cairo, will see the Red Devils arrive in Johannesburg in a formidable mood.

Sundowns have put themselves forward as dark horses for a second star to add to their 2016 Champions League triumph topping Group A, including their impressive shock against Ahly in Cairo two weekends ago.

Ahly will derive confidence for the clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday from inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the season against Pyramids — knocking them off the top perch to second place — at Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night, hours before their flight from Cairo International Airport.

After the win, Mosimane ominously said he is still building his back-to-back defending Champions League and Super Cup winners into the combination he believes they can be.

“Winning today was the most important thing. Pyramids was the only team I didn’t beat with Al Ahly,” the coach said via Kingfut.com.

“Pyramids games are always difficult, and things weren’t easy in the first half, but we improved in the second half.

“Pyramids are a very good team and they have a very good coach but today we were smarter.

“We knew we had to beat Al-Merreikh and Pyramids, and now we have to go and beat Mamelodi Sundowns in SA.

“We are determined to win the Egyptian Premier League this season, especially after losing it last year.

“Give me more time and you will see how strong Al Ahly can be. It took me eight years with Sundowns to bring out their full potential.

“As a result of the work done over the years, they have a very strong team right now.”

Mosimane left Cairo with a formidable travelling squad, including Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, who continued his rehabilitation from injury with a start against Pyramids.

Ex-Cape Town City striker Fagrie Lakay played the full game upfront for Pyramids.

Ahly’s travelling squad to meet Sundowns: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Moustafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Karim Fouad, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul, Mahmoud Wahid, Amr El Soulia, Aliou Dieng, Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Mahmoud, Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Magdy “Afsha”, Hussien El Shahat, Taher Mohamed Taher, Luis Miquissone, Percy Tau, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

READ MORE

CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach

Pitso Mosimane has extended his contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC by two years, the club has announced.
Sport
4 hours ago

Why Mngqithi says Mosimane is still a winner after Sundowns stun Ahly

Manqoba Mngqithi is gracious in victory, saying Pitso Mosimane laid the foundations at Sundowns
Sport
1 week ago

POLL | Could Sundowns go all the way in the Champions League after Al Ahly win?

Is this Champions League winning form or a fluke?
Sport
1 week ago

Pitso: 'Al Ahly need to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in SA'

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his team will aim to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in SA, after his Caf Champions League back-to-back defending champions ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby
  3. Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death Cricket
  4. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  5. WATCH | PSL's longest-serving player Vuyo Mere picks his Best XI Soccer

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial