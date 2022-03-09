IN PICS | Gloomy weather in Joburg
09 March 2022 - 12:45
Gloomy weather has settled in over Johannesburg.
The SA Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents not to leave their umbrellas at home when they head outdoors on Wednesday.
The weather service expected isolated showers and thundershowers in parts of Gauteng, including Pretoria, Johannesburg and Vereeniging.
Just Landed In Rainy Johannesburg 🌧 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/m13NmdMsVF— ⭐João Da Mata⭐ (@senorsanta) March 9, 2022
Artist:Andreas Vollenweider— #Majuba Magwaza (@MajubaMagwaza) March 9, 2022
Album:Vox
Song:Heart of gold.
It’s a rainy Wednesday in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/bDfGg8N7FW
