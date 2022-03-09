South Africa

IN PICS | Gloomy weather in Joburg

09 March 2022 - 12:45 By Alon Skuy and TimesLIVE
Gloomy weather in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy

Gloomy weather has settled in over Johannesburg.

The SA Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents not to leave their umbrellas at home when they head outdoors on Wednesday.

The weather service expected isolated showers and thundershowers in parts of Gauteng, including Pretoria, Johannesburg and Vereeniging.   

The SA Weather Service warned Gauteng residents not to leave their umbrellas at home.
Image: Alon Skuy
Wet weather persisted in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy

