LISTEN | Load-shedding could go up to stage 6 this week, says Eskom

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding today.
Eskom provided an update on Wednesday morning on the system challenges it is facing. The state-owned power utility implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday. Load-shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until Monday morning — if all goes according to plan.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer apologised to citizens for the negative economic impact.

Eskom said it might have to implement stage 6 load-shedding this week if it runs out of diesel and water.

Head of generation Philip Dukashe said it's going to be a difficult year for Eskom, but they are working hard to deal with the issues.

