POLL | Will you still wear a mask in public if government scraps the regulation?

On Sunday, Holomisa said it's time for masks to "fall".

Epidemiologist and former chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim said SA is ready to lift regulations on mask-wearing outdoors.

“I don’t know what government’s plans are on wearing masks, but what we’ve seen from other countries is that we have reached a stage where we can change our overall strategy. We can remove most of our restrictions and public health measures at this point,” he told eNCA.

“For example, we can get away from all the sanitising, we can drop our outdoor mask-wearing mandate but we will probably need to keep other things.”

Last week health minister Joe Phaahla said government stakeholders were deliberating new regulations to replace the national state of disaster when it is scrapped.

The state of disaster is in place until March 15. It was initially implemented in March 2020 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.