SIU adamant part of R150m Digital Vibes money found its way to Zweli Mkhize's family

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is adamant that a substantial portion of the R150m contract the health department awarded to Digital Vibes — a company alleged to have close ties to former health minister Zweli Mkhize — was siphoned to his family.

The SIU filed a joinder application before the Special Tribunal on Tuesday to recoup funds from six companies it alleged had unduly benefited from the contract.

The SIU wants the companies added to a review application to declare the Digital Vibes contract unlawful, set aside and the money paid back to the state.

The companies are Mateta Projects, owned by Mdu Mthethwa, which allegedly received funds from Digital Vibes and distributed it to All Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Azwakele Trading and Projects and/or Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize, Cedar Falls Properties and Sirela Trading.

Tusokuhle and Sirela were allegedly linked to Mkhize’s son Dedani, while Cedar Falls was allegedly linked to Mkhize’s wife Dr May Mkhize. She was the sole director of the company. Cedar Falls was alleged to have received R1.8m. The money was allegedly used to pay the bond on a farm belonging to her.