South Africa

RECORDED | Eskom provides update on system challenges

Start at 10am

09 March 2022 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

Eskom will provide an update on the system challenges it is facing. 

The power utility announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday.

Load-shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until Monday morning.

LISTEN | Load-shedding could go up to stage 6 this week, says Eskom

TimesLIVE

MORE :

LISTEN | Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday until Friday.
News
4 hours ago

Load-shedding is back: Eskom announces stage 2 cuts from 5pm

Stage 2 rotational power cuts will be in place from 5pm on Monday night, says embattled power utility Eskom.
News
1 day ago

Eskom bondholders sound alarm as fuel costs surge on Ukraine war

The surge in oil prices is raising alarms for bondholders of Eskom, as fears about cost overruns and credit risk rise.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa
  5. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial