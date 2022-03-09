RECORDED | Eskom provides update on system challenges
09 March 2022 - 09:55
Eskom will provide an update on the system challenges it is facing.
The power utility announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday.
Load-shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until Monday morning.
