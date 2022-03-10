South Africa

Golden Arrow hikes bus fares as global turmoil pushes up operating costs

Commuters will pay more from Monday

10 March 2022 - 08:51 By TimesLIVE
Commuters queue to board a bus in Cape Town. File photo.
Commuters queue to board a bus in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Global conflict and the soaring price of diesel will hit Cape Town bus commuters in the pocket when Golden Arrow hikes its fares by 8% on Monday.

The increase is one of the knock-on effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which is pushing up fuel prices globally.

“Considering the current global unrest and the accompanying economic effects it is clear that the SA economy is going to continue to find itself in a very difficult position. The diesel price has increased by 81% in the last 18 months and current projections predict that fuel prices will continue to soar. This has knock-on effects across our supply chain,” the company said on Wednesday.

“Where possible, Golden Arrow only implements one increase per year, however we now find ourselves in the very difficult position of having to find the balance between what is affordable for our passengers and what is needed to compensate for unrelenting cost increases across our operations.

“It has therefore become necessary to implement an interim fares increase of 8% across the board as of March 14 2022. We must also caution that further increases may become necessary as the year progresses.”

Commuters were urged to purchase a Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%.

Hundreds of comments were posted in reaction to the announcement on the Golden Arrow Facebook page.

“Consumers taking the fall for everything. We are not getting increases at work, electricity went up, water went up, petrol went up, interest rates went up ... Where are we consumers supposed to get the money from to pay for all these increases?,” asked Sharlot Shazz Mags.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Eskom burning 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep lights on

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer addressed a media conference on Wednesday morning in which he revealed that the power utility needs to urgently reduce ...
News
18 hours ago

Zimbabwe hikes fuel price again as international oil prices surge

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has increased fuel prices for the second time barely a week after an upward review, attributing the hike to ...
News
18 hours ago

UKRAINE UPDATES | US and UK rule out no-fly zone over Ukraine, again

Ukraine updates.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why South Africa
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...