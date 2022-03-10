Sibanye-Stillwater stops SA gold mining operations as strike begins

SA’s Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it had stopped operations at its gold mines after unions began a strike over wages.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the United Association of SA (Uasa) voted to strike, while Solidarity — which was part of the labour coalition during wage negotiations — broke ranks and accepted Sibanye’s pay offer.

“We have halted operations at all the mines and all employees, except for priority services, have been requested not to come to work for the duration of the strike/lockout,” Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted told Reuters in an e-mail.

No workers had reported for work on Thursday morning.

After NUM and Amcu, the country’s two biggest mineworker unions, served Sibanye with a strike notice in the week the company issued a lockout notice to bar workers from accessing the workplace.