South Africa

Sibanye-Stillwater stops SA gold mining operations as strike begins

10 March 2022 - 13:15 By Nelson Banya
No workers reported for work on Thursday at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Phawat Khommai

SA’s Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it had stopped operations at its gold mines after unions began a strike over wages.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the United Association of SA (Uasa) voted to strike, while Solidarity — which was part of the labour coalition during wage negotiations — broke ranks and accepted Sibanye’s pay offer.

“We have halted operations at all the mines and all employees, except for priority services, have been requested not to come to work for the duration of the strike/lockout,” Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted told Reuters in an e-mail.

No workers had reported for work on Thursday morning.

After NUM and Amcu, the country’s two biggest mineworker unions, served Sibanye with a strike notice in the week the company issued a lockout notice to bar workers from accessing the workplace.

A lockout notice is a form of industrial action by employers to bar workers from the workplace during a dispute.

On Wednesday, Solidarity said it would take Sibanye to court over the lockout notice, which included Solidarity members who had accepted the company’s final offer of a 5% annual pay increase.

The unions that voted in favour of a strike are demanding a pay increase of R1,000 a month over the next three years.

Sibanye has said it will not revise its final offer as it cannot sustain bigger wage increases.

The company produced 892,087 ounces of gold from its SA operations in 2021, up from 809,877 ounces the previous year, excluding output from DRDGold, in which Sibanye has a 50.1% shareholding.

Reuters

