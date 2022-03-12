ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi wanted by cops after gun incident at marital home

Charges of assault and pointing of a firearm have been opened against ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi after he allegedly attacked his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata, and her friend.

The alleged assault happened late on Thursday at the Sodis' Johannesburg home.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Marvin Masondo said a case of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm was opened at Sandton police station.

“No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is under way,” said Masondo, adding that he could not name the suspect “since he has not been arrested”.

He added: “What I can confirm is that it is a domestic violence case.”

Sodi, the owner of Blackhead Consulting, is facing a corruption trial in the Bloemfontein high court.

His company is accused of corruptly securing a R250m tender for the audit of asbestos-roofed homes in the Free State and the removal of the roofs.

Sodi’s company secured the tender through a joint venture with late businessman Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading.

The award allegedly led to financial kickbacks to Free State political figures, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. At the time, Magashule was the Free State premier.

TimesLIVE has learnt that the alleged assault occurred at the couple’s home in Bryanston.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said Sodi allegedly entered the house carrying a handgun and confronted Lerata and a man who was with her.

The source, who asked not to be named, said during the confrontation Sodi allegedly tried to fire the gun but it jammed.

“Information at our disposal indicates that he allegedly pistol-whipped Nthateng’s friend. He apparently tried to fire the gun again but it misfired. Sodi then fled the house,” said the source.

Lerata’s friend was reportedly rushed to hospital where he received multiple stitches to his head.

The source said on Friday night police tried to arrest Sodi at his other home in Redhill Road, Sandton.

A Redhill Road neighbourhood watch member, who asked not to be named, confirmed to TimesLIVE that police had arrived at the house.

“There were quite a few cops here. They were there to arrest him. When the police arrived, Mr Sodi’s bodyguards were inside the property. He was definitely here because he never goes anywhere without them.

“The police entered the house but couldn’t find him. The house is massive. A wing of the house was locked and it is suspected that he was inside the locked part. We don’t know why the cops did not go inside that part.”

He said shortly after the police left, two vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz Vito, arrived with several women inside.

“We could hear them at the gate saying that they were there to see Edwin. There was a lot of laughter. The gates opened and they went inside. About 30 minutes later a BMW arrived and then a short while later the vehicles left.

“His bodyguards stayed behind and are still here today.”

Attorney Piet du Plessis, who represents Sodi in a corruption trial, said: “While I do not hold instructions in the matter, I am informed that Sodi has an arrangement with police to contact them on Monday to deal with the matter and hand himself over for arrest if necessary.

“He is in the process of preparing criminal charges against the parties involved, which docket will be opened in due course.

“The prosecutor having jurisdiction on the matter will have to decide as to who should be prosecuted. In Sodi’s view the other parties should be. I am not mandated at the moment to make any further statement.”

