From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the dock in 2022

The justice system has a busy schedule in 2022, with murder, mayhem and malfeasance certain to grab the headlines

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
31 December 2021 - 00:00

SA faces a six-month wait for the Zondo commission’s report on state capture, but before President Cyril Ramaphosa presents it to parliament at the end of June many of the people it’s likely to expose will have appeared in the dock already.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, ex-MP Vincent Smith and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi all have court dates in 2022...

